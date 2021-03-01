Dovu Price Tops $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (DOV)

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded 64.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 1st. Dovu has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $2,145.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dovu token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dovu has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dovu

Dovu (CRYPTO:DOV) is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 tokens and its circulating supply is 576,812,517 tokens. The official message board for Dovu is blog.dovu.io . Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dovu is dovu.io . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dovu

