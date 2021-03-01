DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Bought by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2,476.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up previously from $71.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded up $6.37 on Monday, hitting $67.90. 987,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,609,959. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.73. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $64.78.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The business’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

