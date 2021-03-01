DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $73.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price increased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.18.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of DKNG stock traded up $6.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.57. 1,467,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,609,959. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.73. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $64.78.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in DraftKings by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,386,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,623,000 after acquiring an additional 195,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,382,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,497,000 after buying an additional 1,747,764 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,269,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,087,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,198,000 after purchasing an additional 484,468 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.