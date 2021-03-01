DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $67.00 at Piper Sandler

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up from $71.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.18.

NASDAQ DKNG traded up $5.80 on Monday, reaching $67.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,609,959. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.73. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $64.78.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. The company’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 26,780 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,936,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

