Dragonchain Price Hits $0.14 (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. During the last week, Dragonchain has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragonchain has a market cap of $50.45 million and $289,176.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00059209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $387.27 or 0.00787325 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00029306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00060798 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00029922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00045336 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00040390 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain (CRYPTO:DRGN) is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,246,629 tokens. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

