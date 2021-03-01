DragonVein Trading Down 21.3% Over Last Week (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $6.30 million and $372,063.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,130.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.69 or 0.01009117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.53 or 0.00377162 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00029964 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 48% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002846 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

DragonVein Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

