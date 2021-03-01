DREP Price Reaches $0.0070 (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. DREP has a market cap of $27.93 million and approximately $895,038.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DREP has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One DREP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00058313 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.79 or 0.00789727 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00029186 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00060783 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00030357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00041193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00044717 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 9,999,939,699 coins and its circulating supply is 3,987,103,998 coins. The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

