Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Up 6.6%

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)’s share price shot up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.27 and last traded at $36.20. 273,859 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 199,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.96.

Several research firms recently commented on DRQ. Zacks Investment Research cut Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on Dril-Quip from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -102.91 and a beta of 1.54.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 568,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,085,000 after acquiring an additional 23,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 534,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.