Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells $36,517.68 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $36,517.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 27th, Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $46,486.95.

On Monday, January 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $35,858.40.

On Thursday, January 7th, Timothy Regan sold 970 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $21,825.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Timothy Regan sold 804 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $17,993.52.

On Thursday, December 24th, Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $40,023.12.

On Friday, December 11th, Timothy Regan sold 1,064 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $23,940.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Timothy Regan sold 3,005 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $70,527.35.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Timothy Regan sold 970 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $20,370.00.

Shares of DBX traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,596,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,801,280. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 121.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,551,000 after buying an additional 1,716,070 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,259,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,597,000 after buying an additional 339,280 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,865,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,494,000 after buying an additional 104,934 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 965.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,404,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,107,000 after buying an additional 5,803,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,011,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,514,000 after buying an additional 37,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

