Duality Advisers LP Buys 61,620 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 432.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,620 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.05% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $3,056,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,191,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,096,000 after purchasing an additional 216,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,223,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $500,033.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,943.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

VSH opened at $23.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $24.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $667.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

