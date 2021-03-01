Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 29,271 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 604,631 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $31,308,000 after purchasing an additional 27,028 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 21,855 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 27,353 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

Intel stock opened at $60.78 on Monday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.11. The stock has a market cap of $246.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

