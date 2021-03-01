Duality Advisers LP Grows Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. TCF National Bank lifted its stake in Neogen by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Neogen by 10.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Neogen by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $81.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.52 and a 200 day moving average of $77.45. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $89.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.86, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Neogen had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Neogen news, Director Bruce Papesh sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $2,502,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,567.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $193,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,019.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,640 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,253 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

