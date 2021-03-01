Duality Advisers LP Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 148,166 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 706.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 43.7% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,143 shares in the company, valued at $330,874.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $684,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLB. HSBC cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

Shares of SLB opened at $27.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average is $20.50. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

