Duality Advisers LP Increases Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 111.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,259 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,939 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 26.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $61.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.42. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $65.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. Analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UFPI. DA Davidson lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

