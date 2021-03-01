Duality Advisers LP Increases Stock Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 89.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 604.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EBS. Chardan Capital raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.43.

Shares of EBS opened at $96.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $137.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.92 and its 200 day moving average is $101.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $2,409,657.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,562,863.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.