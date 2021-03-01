Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.71 Million in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,176 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock opened at $252.06 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $264.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.00. The firm has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.96.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

