Duality Advisers LP Lowers Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of J & J Snack Foods worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.8% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $158.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.12 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.05. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $170.86.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.21%.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

