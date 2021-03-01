Duality Advisers LP Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 72,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,387,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $629,948,000 after purchasing an additional 761,170 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,767,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,295,000 after acquiring an additional 64,458 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 8.4% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 3,548,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,750,000 after acquiring an additional 273,913 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 51.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,395,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 14.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,395,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,578,000 after acquiring an additional 299,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Shares of EXEL opened at $21.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $27.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

EXEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $907,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,998.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 404,097 shares of company stock worth $8,786,222. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.