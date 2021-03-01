Duality Advisers LP Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,137 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 158,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 68,058.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,608,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,176 shares during the last quarter.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Huazhu Group stock opened at $58.14 on Monday. Huazhu Group Limited has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.45, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($1.71). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $466.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HTHT shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.64.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.