Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Yandex by 54.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 466 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Yandex by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Yandex by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Yandex by 77.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Renaissance Capital upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yandex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $63.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.18, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. Yandex has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $74.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.89.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

