Duality Advisers LP Purchases 10,757 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,757 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.08% of La-Z-Boy worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,322,000 after buying an additional 157,755 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth $429,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 120,366 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 26,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 17,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $781,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,011,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 775 shares of company stock worth $30,734. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. La-Z-Boy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $42.61 on Monday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.01.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

