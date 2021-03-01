Duality Advisers LP Sells 235,695 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 87.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 235,695 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,938,000 after buying an additional 233,167 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 985.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 31,116 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ALK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

In related news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 630 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $34,051.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,197.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,328.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,793 shares of company stock worth $979,892 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALK stock opened at $65.02 on Monday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $68.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.26.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

