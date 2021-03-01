DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $12,211.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DubaiCoin

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

