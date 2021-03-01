DuckDaoDime 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.51 Million (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded up 27% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $88.95 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 36.2% higher against the US dollar. One DuckDaoDime token can now be purchased for $86.04 or 0.00174834 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $255.33 or 0.00518832 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00072508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00076844 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00056466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00076349 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.33 or 0.00455840 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000409 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,496,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,033,808 tokens. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

DuckDaoDime Token Trading

