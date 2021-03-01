Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.15

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 248814 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on DUFRY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dufry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dufry in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Dufry in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dufry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Dufry alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.75. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -113.31 and a beta of 1.79.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, RegStaer, and Paradise Anecdote brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Dufry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dufry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.