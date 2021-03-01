Dune Network Market Cap Hits $4.47 Million (DUN)

Dune Network (CURRENCY:DUN) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One Dune Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Dune Network has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and $1,180.00 worth of Dune Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dune Network has traded down 13.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.70 or 0.00512223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00073952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00078269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00077247 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00055103 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.71 or 0.00461163 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Dune Network Profile

Dune Network’s total supply is 456,583,724 coins and its circulating supply is 440,058,077 coins. Dune Network’s official website is dune.network . The official message board for Dune Network is medium.com/dune-network

Buying and Selling Dune Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dune Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dune Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dune Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

