Dynamite Price Up 12.4% Over Last Week (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 54% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $112,710.90 and approximately $75,617.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00068399 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002478 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00100273 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 792,705 coins and its circulating supply is 371,868 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

