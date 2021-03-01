DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Short Interest Update

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:DYNR opened at $0.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85. DynaResource has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.10.

DynaResource Company Profile

DynaResource, Inc acquires, invests in, explores, and develops precious and base metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other valuable minerals. Its flagship property is the San Jose de Gracia property with 33 concessions covering approximately 69,121 hectares located in northern Sinaloa State, Mexico.

