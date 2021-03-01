Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)’s share price rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.36 and last traded at $53.35. Approximately 2,414,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,702,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.76.

DT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.16.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $48,230.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,541,056.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 10,780,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $432,817,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,968,025 shares of company stock worth $440,806,421. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,937,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,639 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth approximately $163,118,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,890,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,323 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,010,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $73,233,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

