e-Gulden (EFL) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.96 Million

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $6.96 million and $81.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000827 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.98 or 0.00354605 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000164 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000483 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,975,475 coins and its circulating supply is 17,153,176 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

