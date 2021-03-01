E-Qure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQUR) Short Interest Down 71.4% in February

E-Qure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQUR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the January 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of E-Qure stock opened at $0.07 on Monday. E-Qure has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08.

E-Qure Company Profile

E-Qure Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of bioelectrical signal therapy (BST) devices. Its BST devices implement patented and proprietary electrical stimulation technologies to treat hard-to-cure wounds and ulcers down to complete closure and/or cure. E-Qure Corp.

