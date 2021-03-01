Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Hits New 12-Month High at $130.17

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $130.17 and last traded at $129.04, with a volume of 5019 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.38.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.45.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert S. Stewart sold 33,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $3,892,060.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,424.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 4,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $468,398.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,933 shares of company stock worth $24,198,209 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Eagle Materials by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.