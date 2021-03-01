Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,453,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 754,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 17.79% of Easterly Government Properties worth $327,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,007,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after buying an additional 205,419 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 353,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 19,104 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $107,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,066.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $21.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 157.00 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.67%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

