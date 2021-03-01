Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $21.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 157.00 and a beta of 0.45. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.67%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,066.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 5.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 113,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 92.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.