EastGroup Properties, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.89 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) – Truist Securiti lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $6.89 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.60.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.05 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EGP. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

NYSE EGP opened at $136.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $83.40 and a 1-year high of $153.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

