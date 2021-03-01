Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 449.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMN opened at $109.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $114.41.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total transaction of $2,262,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Insiders have sold a total of 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.83.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

