EasyFi Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.88 Million (EASY)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 1st. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $28.56 million and $5.88 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EasyFi has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One EasyFi token can currently be bought for $16.48 or 0.00034210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EasyFi alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $250.17 or 0.00519332 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00072065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00078437 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00077045 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00055136 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.68 or 0.00460195 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000425 BTC.

EasyFi Token Profile

EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,733,218 tokens. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EasyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EasyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.