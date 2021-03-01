easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.16

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.16 and last traded at $14.16, with a volume of 152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EJTTF. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of easyJet to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. easyJet has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.94.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

