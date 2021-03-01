easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.16

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.16 and last traded at $14.16, with a volume of 152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EJTTF. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of easyJet to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. easyJet has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.94.

About easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.