Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stake Lowered by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,055,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,719,445 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises about 1.1% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Boston Partners owned 1.52% of Eaton worth $727,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Eaton by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. HSBC upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.22.

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $130.19 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $133.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.50%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

