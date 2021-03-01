eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Position Raised by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,570 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $3,467,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 215.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 104,313 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 71,222 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 697,200 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 14,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $56.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $64.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,083 shares of company stock valued at $757,805. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.