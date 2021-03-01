eBoost (EBST) Trading Down 39.5% Over Last 7 Days

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. eBoost has a market capitalization of $944,263.86 and approximately $343.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, eBoost has traded down 39.5% against the U.S. dollar. One eBoost coin can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.83 or 0.00353994 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000164 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000479 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

