Echo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECTE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Echo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECTE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 69.4% from the January 28th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ECTE opened at $0.04 on Monday. Echo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

Echo Therapeutics Company Profile

Echo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transdermal skin permeation and diagnostic medical devices for wearable-health consumer and diabetes outpatient markets. It is developing continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system, a needle-free wireless continuous glucose monitoring system in a hospital setting in the European Union.

