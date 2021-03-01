EchoLink (EKO) Reaches Market Cap of $946,795.79

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $946,795.79 and $122,262.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00054982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.14 or 0.00750862 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00030212 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00060214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00028907 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00041063 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. Its launch date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

