ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ECN Capital in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from $8.25 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at $6.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.62. ECN Capital has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $6.57.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

