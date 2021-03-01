ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

ECNCF has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from $8.25 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

ECNCF opened at $6.30 on Monday. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $6.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.62.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

