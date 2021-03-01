ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ECN Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday. Cormark lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.83.

Shares of ECN stock opened at C$7.99 on Monday. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$2.67 and a 12 month high of C$8.41. The company has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a PE ratio of -799.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.98.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.