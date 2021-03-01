Edgeless (EDG) Market Cap Hits $491,320.00

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Edgeless token can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. Edgeless has a market cap of $491,320.00 and $307.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00055005 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $366.96 or 0.00751518 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00030221 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00060277 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00028923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00041027 BTC.

Edgeless Token Profile

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Edgeless Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

