Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Up 6.9%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s stock price shot up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.94 and last traded at $46.89. 2,310,071 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 2,948,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.86.

Several research firms have recently commented on EDIT. Raymond James downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Truist downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.70.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.24. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 2.10.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.19). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $122,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,327 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth about $103,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth about $518,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 21.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 297.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 33,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

