Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.07.

EIDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ EIDX opened at $122.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.10, a current ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Eidos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $132.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.39 and its 200 day moving average is $87.11. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.12 and a beta of -0.16.

In other news, SVP Franco Valle sold 1,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.45, for a total transaction of $219,161.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Uma Sinha sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $450,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 317,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,608,139.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $3,608,242. Company insiders own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIDX. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $78,860,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $24,240,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $20,483,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $18,421,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 2,903.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 84,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) or amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, which is in phase 3 clinical trial, is an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

