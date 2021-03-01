Elamachain Achieves Market Cap of $28.75 Million (ELAMA)

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Elamachain coin can now be bought for about $0.0388 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. Elamachain has a total market capitalization of $28.75 million and $8.01 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elamachain has traded up 61.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Elamachain

Elamachain (CRYPTO:ELAMA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 741,476,625 coins. Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Buying and Selling Elamachain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elamachain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elamachain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

